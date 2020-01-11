The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

Earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes 14 kms south of Puerto Rico

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 11, 2020 15:34
An earthquake of magnitude 6 has struck 14 kilometers south-east of Guanica, Puerto Rico, the US Geological Survey said on Saturday.
US, China agree to have semi-annual talks aimed at resolving disputes
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/11/2020 03:38 PM
Ukraine, France leaders agree French specialists to decode black boxes
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/11/2020 02:54 PM
British royal Meghan Markel signed deal with Disney - Times report
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/11/2020 02:50 PM
Iran's Guards mistook Ukrainian plane for cruise missile
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/11/2020 12:52 PM
Iran's Guards accept responsibility for downing Ukrainian plane
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/11/2020 12:27 PM
Presidents of Ukraine, Iran to discuss downed plane - Ukrainian official
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/11/2020 12:25 PM
Iran's Revolutionary Guards to offer explanation for plane downing
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/11/2020 11:59 AM
Canada's Trudeau says he wants full investigation into plane crash
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/11/2020 11:58 AM
Greta Thunberg calls on Siemens to halt planned Australia coal mine
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/11/2020 11:45 AM
Oman's new ruler promises to keep good ties with all nations
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/11/2020 11:37 AM
Ukraine says Iran statement confirms its suspicions on plane crash
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/11/2020 11:16 AM
Iran's Supreme Leader says he was informed of Ukrainian airliner incident
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/11/2020 10:38 AM
Ukraine airline chief says he never believed airline caused Iran crash
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/11/2020 09:37 AM
Ukraine president expects full investigation, compensation from Iran
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/11/2020 09:05 AM
Trump believes Iran was targeting four US embassies
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/11/2020 07:43 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by