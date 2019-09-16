Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

East Libyan forces attack Sirte from air, official says

By REUTERS
September 16, 2019 13:07
Breaking news

Eastern Libyan forces on Monday mounted air strikes on a military position in the city of Sirte held by the internationally recognized government, an official told Reuters.

The Tripoli-based government said on its Facebook page that drones had carried out strikes against the positions of a force allied to it.


