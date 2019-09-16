East Libyan forces attack Sirte from air, official says

Eastern Libyan forces on Monday mounted air strikes on a military position in the city of Sirte held by the internationally recognized government, an official told Reuters.



The Tripoli-based government said on its Facebook page that drones had carried out strikes against the positions of a force allied to it.

