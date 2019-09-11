Likud minister Eli Cohen: There will be a campaign in Gaza

Kulanu MK and Minister of the Economy and Industry, Eli Cohen, speaks at the The Jerusalem Post-Ma'ariv Elections Conference, September 11 2019. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

There is no way of avoiding an operation against the Hamas in Gaza, Economy Minister Eli Cohen (Likud) said on Wednesday at a Hebrew conference of the Maariv and Jerusalem Post newspapers in Herzliya.



"There will be a war in Gaza," Cohen said. "It would not make us happy, and it is not that we want, but there will be such a war.

Cohen also bashed French President Emanuel Macron for encouraging dialogue between US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani."Like De Gaulle in 1967, he prefers economic interests over Israel’s survival," Cohen said. "History repeats itself."

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });