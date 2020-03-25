The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Edelstein slams Court: Entering a political zone it knows nothing of

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 25, 2020 16:22
Former Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, who resigned on Wednesday, slammed the Supreme Court for entering a political discussion “to which it is not a party and its insides it is not familiar with.”   
 
The court ruled Edelstein must hold a vote about who the next speaker will be despite a law saying that a new speaker will be appointed by the Knesset once a government is sworn in.  
 
The law is a recent one, and before it each new Knesset had the oldest member serving as the speaker until a new one was appointed by the government. Edelstein had been serving as speaker for the past two years despite the failures of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a government, the current one being a care-taker government.  
 
Edelstein warned that the “court ruling might prolong the political paralysis in the country” and resigned rather than holding the vote, which would be, some say, a violation of the boundaries between the Knesset and the court.  
        
Minister Deri in quarantine: Torah scroll will protect from COVID-19
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/25/2020 04:49 PM
High Court asks Arrangements C'tee to schedule vote for Knesset Speaker
MK Touma-Silman elected to head Welfare, Social Services committee
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/25/2020 04:38 PM
Singapore reports 73 new coronavirus cases in biggest daily jump
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/25/2020 04:05 PM
Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 852 to 6,412, spread may be slowing
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/25/2020 04:03 PM
Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
  • 03/25/2020 03:51 PM
Novel coronavirus unlikely to disappear in summer, EU report
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/25/2020 03:45 PM
Joint USAF and IAF exercise postponed
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/25/2020 03:14 PM
Spain's coronavirus death toll surpasses that of China
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/25/2020 03:12 PM
British 21-year-old with no pre-existing conditions dies from coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/25/2020 02:49 PM
Schumer: Help for health system, local govts in coronavirus package
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/25/2020 02:32 PM
Iran warns of second wave of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/25/2020 02:18 PM
UK intensive care demand to peak within three weeks
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/25/2020 02:13 PM
Government accepts proposal to extend police commissioner's term
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/25/2020 12:20 PM
Iran coronavirus toll rises to 2,077 after 143 new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/25/2020 11:52 AM
