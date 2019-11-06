Israel's education ministry bans cell phones in elementary schools

The Ministry of Education has issued a directive banning elementary school students from using their cell phones within school walls, Channel 12 reported.



Students will be required to leave the devices in their bags not only during lessons, but also during breaks.



