Israel's education ministry bans cell phones in elementary schools

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 6, 2019 20:48
The Ministry of Education has issued a directive banning elementary school students from using their cell phones within school walls, Channel 12 reported.

Students will be required to leave the devices in their bags not only during lessons, but also during breaks.


