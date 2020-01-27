Education organizations cancel IELTS, GRE, TOEFL tests across China
By REUTERS
JANUARY 27, 2020 07:17
SHANGHAI - Educational testing organizations have canceled the IELTS, GRE, and TOEFL tests across China for the remainder of January and all of February, according to social media posts published on official accounts on Monday.
