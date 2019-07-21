Egypt Civil Aviation Ministry: No official decision on flight suspensions

Breaking news.
The decision by British Airways to suspend flights to Cairo for a week starting Sunday was not issued by the British Department for Transport or the British Foreign Office, said a source at the Egyptian Ministry of Civil Aviation, according to Al Arabia.
Egyptian authorities are currently reviewing the decision by British Airways to suspend flights, while the Ministry of Civil Aviation is coordinating with the British Embassy.In the meantime, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has increased the seat capacity of EgyptAir flights to London and assigned a new Boeing 787 Dreamliner to an additional flight to Heathrow starting Sunday.
"We constantly review our security arrangements at all our airports around the world, and have suspended flights to Cairo for seven days as a precaution to allow for further assessment," said British Airways in a statement on Saturday.
The airline added that it would never operate an aircraft unless it was safe to do so. When asked for more details about why flights had been suspended and what security arrangements the airline was reviewing, a spokeswoman responded: "We never discuss matters of security."
