June 10 2018
|
Sivan, 27, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Egypt, Ethiopia agree to settle differences over Nile mega-dam

By REUTERS
June 10, 2018 22:16
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

CAIRO - The leaders of Ethiopia and Egypt vowed on Sunday to iron out their differences over a dam Addis Ababa is building on the Nile River that Cairo fears threatens its water supplies.

Talks over the Grand Renaissance Dam, Ethiopia's $4 billion hydroelectric project, have been deadlocked for months. But at a press conferee in Cairo, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi signaled they had made a breakthrough.

"We have come a long way in building confidence and strengthening bilateral cooperation," Sisi said.

Ahmed, speaking in his native Amharic language, said Ethiopia was committed to ensuring Egypt's share of Nile water.

"We will take care of the Nile and we will preserve your share and we will work to increase this quota and President Sisi and I will work on this," Ahmed said, addressing Egyptians.

Safeguarding Egypt's share of the Nile, its main source of drinking water and water for industry and farming, is at the top of Sisi's agenda as he begins his second term in office.

The two sides agreed to take steps to put into effect an agreement - which also includes Sudan - to set up a fund for investing in infrastructure in the three countries.

Towards the end of their news conference, Sisi asked Ahmed to swear to God before the Egyptian people that he will not hurt Egypt's share of the Nile.

"I swear to God, we will never harm you," Ahmed repeated the words in Arabic after Sisi, who thanked him for releasing jailed Ethiopians.


Related Content

Breaking news
June 10, 2018
Hundreds of Palestinians in Ramallah protest Abbas-led sanctions on Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut