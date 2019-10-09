Egypt calls for emergency Arab meeting over Turkish offensive into Syria

CAIRO - Egypt called for an emergency meeting of the League of Arab States over Turkey's offensive into Syria, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.



"Egypt condemned in the strongest terms the Turkish aggression on Syrian territory," the ministry said in a statement, adding the offensive "represents a blatant and unacceptable attack on the sovereignty of a brotherly Arab state."

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });