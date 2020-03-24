Egypt declares two-week curfew to counter coronavirus

Egypt has declared a curfew from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for two weeks from Wednesday to prevent the spread of coronavirus, and those who violate the measure will be punished under emergency laws, the prime minister said.

Flights, which were suspended at Egyptian airports on March 19 until the end of the month, will remain grounded for an additional two weeks until April 15.

A closure of schools and universities will also be extended to mid-April, while cafes, sports clubs and gyms will be shut for the next two weeks and restaurants will be restricted to deliveries.

Shops other than food stores and pharmacies will be required to close from 5 p.m., two hours earlier than previously, as well as at weekends.