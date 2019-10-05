Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Egypt using apps to spy and target its own people - NYT reports

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 5, 2019 01:40
Cyberattacks targeting Egyptian reporters, opposition politicians and human rights activists are coming from official government offices in Egypt, the New York Times reported on Friday. 


In a Thursday report titled 'The eye on the Nile', Check Point Software Technologies explains how the attacks were carried out and claims it alerted Google to them.  
The General Intelligence Service and the Ministry of Communications and Informations are reported to be behind the attacks. They gained first-hand information on what the targets were discussing and writing about from their devices. 


Roughly 33 people were targeted, according to Check Point, the operations had been going on since 2016.  


