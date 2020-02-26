The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Egyptair postpones resumption of flights to China

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 26, 2020 10:24
Egyptair said it would postpone the resumption of its flights to and from China because of the new coronavirus outbreak.
The Egyptian national airliner first suspended its flights to China on Feb.1, and had said it would resume services from Thursday.
Beijing to quarantine people if they visited countries hit by coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2020 12:04 PM
Hong Kong says around 3,000 residents in Hubei have contacted govt for help
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2020 12:01 PM
Two men linked to Trump's lawyer Giuliani arrested
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/10/2020 07:49 PM
Diplomats, foreign residents, intl runners to be allowed in TLV marathon
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/26/2020 11:19 AM
PM Netanyahu to hold campaign event in Tamra in bid for Arab vote
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/26/2020 10:59 AM
Lufthansa announces cost savings program over coronavirus outbreak
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2020 10:37 AM
Mongolia restricts travel from capital to curb coronavirus risks
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2020 10:36 AM
Coronavirus should not become 'enemy weapon' for shutting down business in Iran
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2020 10:26 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Tanimbar region, Indonesia - EMSC
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2020 10:24 AM
Bahrain at 26 cases as three more people diagnosed - BNA
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2020 10:22 AM
Israeli bulldozers enter Gaza near where PIJ terrorist was killed: report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/26/2020 09:42 AM
Chinese official admits overzealous enforcement of coronavirus quarantine
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2020 08:43 AM
Kazakhstan to suspend Iran flight routes due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2020 08:31 AM
Kinneret rises by 1 cm in one day
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/26/2020 08:30 AM
Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2020 08:17 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by