May 14 2018
|
Iyar, 29, 5778
|
Egyptian Muslim leaders condemn U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem

By REUTERS
May 14, 2018 16:58
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

CAIRO - Egypt's most senior Muslim leaders on Monday denounced Washington's move to shift the US embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv, saying it amounted to a provocation for the world's 1.5 billion Muslims.

Israeli leaders and a US delegation, including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and President Donald Trump's daughter and son-in-law, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, were attending events marking the opening of the new embassy building on Monday.

The opening coincides with the 70th anniversary of Israel's founding, which Palestinians call the Nakba, or "Catastrophe."

The timing the US Embassy move shows a preference "towards the logic of arrogance and power at the expense of the value of justice, which makes our world far from stability and peace," Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb, Imam of Egypt's al-Azhar mosque, Egypt's highest religious authority and one of the world's most eminent seats of Sunni Muslim learning, said in a statement.

He said the move was "defying the feelings of 1.5 billion Muslims around the world".

Al-Tayeb called on people and civil institutions to take all peaceful measures and actions to express "their rejection of the positions taken by countries that sided with the Zionist entity at the expense of the Arab Palestinian right," the statement said.


