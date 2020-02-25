The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Egyptian military mourns Mubarak as 'one of its sons and war leader'

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 25, 2020 14:43
Egypt's armed forces on Tuesday mourned the death of former President Hosni Mubarak as "one of its sons and a war leader," a military spokesman said in a statement.
Mubarak died earlier on Tuesday.
Rally planned for return of Oron Shaul, Abra Mengistu and Hadar Goldin
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 02/25/2020 02:29 PM
Trump: We're close to finding a coronavirus vaccine
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/25/2020 02:25 PM
Netanyahu expresses 'deep sorrow on the passing of my friend Mubarak'
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/25/2020 02:05 PM
Austria confirms two cases of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/25/2020 02:05 PM
Egyptian presidency mourns Mubarak as 'war hero' and offers condolences to family
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/25/2020 02:03 PM
Croatia confirms its first case of coronavirus infection
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/25/2020 02:01 PM
Iran deputy health minister tests positive for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/25/2020 02:01 PM
Iran deputy health minister tests positive for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/25/2020 01:54 PM
Turkey says 132 people aboard plane from Iran to be quarantined
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/25/2020 01:26 PM
Coronavirus 'literally knocking at the door,' WHO warns countries
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/25/2020 01:23 PM
Police say 52 people were injured when car drove into German carnival
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/25/2020 01:20 PM
Turkish Airlines plane from Iran diverted to Ankara amid coronavirus worry
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/25/2020 12:50 PM
First Israeli diagnosed with coronavirus found healthy, released
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/25/2020 12:32 PM
Iran urges citizens to stay at home as coronavirus spreads
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/25/2020 12:04 PM
Saudi Arabia warns against travel to Italy, Japan
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/25/2020 12:03 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by