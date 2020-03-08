Egypt's Health Ministry reports the country's first coronavirus death
By REUTERS
MARCH 8, 2020 18:49
A 60-year-old German tourist has died in Egypt, becoming its first fatality from the new coronavirus, the health ministry in Cairo announced on Sunday.
The man was taken to hospital with fever after arriving in Hurghada from Luxor on March 6, and was placed in intensive care but refused to be transferred to a designated isolation hospital, the ministry said.
