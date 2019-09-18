Ehud Barak: First results are worse than what I hoped

Former Prime Minister and Democratic Union candidate Ehud Barak commented on the first results of the elections on Channel 12.



Barak said that the first results were “are worse than what I hoped and better than what I feared.” Barak added that there might be a unique opportunity to replace Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister.



Barak ran as number ten in the Democratic Union list, and will not receive a seat in the Knesset. However, he stated that he did not have any regret.



“If I were to go back, I would do everything in the same way again,” he stated.



