Ehud Barak: Gantz's decision might cost us election

By MAARIV ONLINE
September 23, 2019 18:28
Former prime minister Ehud Barak spoke about the political tangle following the election results and said that Gantz's decision to give up the mandate to form a government is an uncalculated gamble.

"We are less than four hours away from the candidates' meeting with the president. Allegedly, neither [Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor Blue and White Leader Benny Gantz] wants to get the mandate first. In fact, Netanyahu wants to be first. Everything else is a show. For Gantz, the decision to give up the mandate is an uncalculated gamble that might make the [center-left] camp lose," Barak wrote on Twitter.


