Ehud Barak: Gantz's decision might cost us election

Former prime minister Ehud Barak spoke about the political tangle following the election results and said that Gantz's decision to give up the mandate to form a government is an uncalculated gamble.



"We are less than four hours away from the candidates' meeting with the president. Allegedly, neither [Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor Blue and White Leader Benny Gantz] wants to get the mandate first. In fact, Netanyahu wants to be first. Everything else is a show. For Gantz, the decision to give up the mandate is an uncalculated gamble that might make the [center-left] camp lose," Barak wrote on Twitter.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });