Ehud Barak: Netanyahu is putting himself before democracy and the country

Former prime minister Ehud Barak, a candidate on the Democratic Union list, harshly criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the government unanimously approved a bill mandating placing cameras in the polling stations ahead of the upcoming elections.



Barak said that Netanyahu is "putting himself before democracy and the country," and that "the Likud has become a shelter for people suspected of crimes."







