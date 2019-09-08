Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Ehud Barak: Netanyahu is putting himself before democracy and the country

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 8, 2019 15:22
Former prime minister Ehud Barak, a candidate on the Democratic Union list, harshly criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the government unanimously approved a bill mandating placing cameras in the polling stations ahead of the upcoming elections.

Barak said that  Netanyahu is "putting himself before democracy and the country," and that "the Likud has become a shelter for people suspected of crimes."



