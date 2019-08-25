Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Eight arrested in large scale operation in Judea and Samaria

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 25, 2019 08:01
During the night between Saturday and Sunday IDF forces, along with Shin Bet, Border Patrol and Israeli Police, arrested eight people suspected for terrorist activity, civil terror and inciting violent riots towards citizens and police forces in the Judea and Samaria region, accoeding to the IDF twitter account.

The Suspects have been taken into police custody and are being interrogated.


