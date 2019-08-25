Eight arrested in large scale operation in Judea and Samaria

During the night between Saturday and Sunday IDF forces, along with Shin Bet, Border Patrol and Israeli Police, arrested eight people suspected for terrorist activity, civil terror and inciting violent riots towards citizens and police forces in the Judea and Samaria region, accoeding to the IDF twitter account.



The Suspects have been taken into police custody and are being interrogated.



