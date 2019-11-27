Eight arrested overnight for terror offenses in West Bank

Eight people were arrested by security forces in the West Bank overnight on suspicion of involvement in terrorist activity, popular terrorism and violent order violations against civilians and the IDF. The suspects were taken for interrogation.In addition, Jewish worshipers entered Joseph's Tomb in the city of Nablus, after IDF soldiers, Border Police forces, the Israeli Police and the Civil Administration secured the entry of about 1,400 worshipers. During the IDF's mission to enable the worshipers to enter, an expolosive device was identified at the entrance to Nablus, which was neutralized by IDF forces.