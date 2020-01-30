The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Eight foreign nationals caught in avalanche on Japan's Hokkaido

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 30, 2020 11:25
TOKYO - Eight foreign nationals were caught up in an avalanche at a ski resort on Japan's northernmost island of Hokkaido on Thursday, one of whom was unconscious, police said.
Akihiro Hirakawa, deputy chief of the Furano police station, could not confirm earlier media reports that the whole group was French, or that the unconscious man was in cardio-pulmonary arrest - a term commonly used in Japan before a doctor formally confirms death.Public broadcaster NHK said the unconscious man appeared to be in a critical condition while none of the other seven had serious injuries.
The group of six men and two women was skiing off-piste, when the avalanche struck mid-afternoon at the Tomamu resort.
"One man left the group to seek help from the ski patrol after the avalanche. He was French," Hirakawa told Reuters. "Seven people remain at the scene and we've spoken with one by mobile phone. One is unconscious."
The weather in that part of Hokkaido, which is popular with skiers - especially from Australia and other parts of Asia - for its deep, powdery snow, has been warmer than usual lately and that probably made the snow unstable, Hirakawa said.
Rocket siren heard in southern Israel not caused by rocket fire
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/30/2020 01:22 PM
Woman suspected to have coronavirus forcibly isolated in Tel Aviv
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/30/2020 12:41 PM
King Abdullah of Jordan celebrates 58th birthday
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/30/2020 11:58 AM
Russia to pause electronic visas to Chinese nationals
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/30/2020 11:53 AM
Cement allowed into Gaza Strip for first time since 2014
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/30/2020 11:45 AM
Explosive balloons found in Dimona, over 70 km from Gaza
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/30/2020 08:40 AM
China regulator approves charter flights to bring home Wuhan tourists
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/30/2020 08:01 AM
Indonesia preparing to evacuate citizens from Wuhan as virus spreads
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/30/2020 06:34 AM
New Zealand to charter flight to help citizens leave Wuhan
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/30/2020 06:22 AM
Two of three Japanese evacuees from Wuhan with coronavirus had no symptom
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/30/2020 05:56 AM
Ikea closes all stores in China due to coronavirus outbreak
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/30/2020 05:21 AM
Chinese football association to postpone games to contain coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/30/2020 04:52 AM
South Korea president urges calm amid protests over quarantine sites
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/30/2020 04:42 AM
Coronavirus outbreak death toll rises to 170 in China as infections rise
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/30/2020 02:44 AM
Ukraine part of Bolton manuscript should not be classified - lawyer
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/30/2020 01:36 AM
