Eight people killed in Syria army bombing in rebel-held Idlib

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 1, 2020 20:11
At least eight people were killed on Wednesday when the Syrian army launched missiles that struck a shelter for displaced families in the country's northwest, witnesses and residents said.
Five children were among those killed in the strike on a disused school in the town of Sarmin in Idlib province, two medics said, adding over 16 people were injured.The school building was being used by families fleeing a Russian-backed bombing campaign in Idlib, the last opposition bastion in the northwest.
Sarmin is among towns and villages that have been pounded relentlessly by Russian jets and Syrian artillery since a renewed government assault last month, despite a deal agreed last September by leaders of Turkey, Russia and Iran to ease tensions.
