El Al cancels some flights to US due to coronavirus

El Al is reducing the number of flights it runs to the US due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak and a decline in demand. This includes flights to San Francisco, which are included have been majorly consolidated due to the decline.Among other places on the list of flights that have been consolidated are Larnaca in Cyprus, Barcelona, Zurich and Berlin. "We are making adjustments to the schedule," said El Al on Friday.The airline has also canceled all flights to China, Hong Kong, Thailand and Italy, and postponed the long-awaited launch of a nonstop route to Tokyo scheduled for March 11. Numerous flights to European destinations have been canceled this week as the company makes “commercial adjustments” to accommodate falling demand.Additionally, El Al intends to lay off 1,000 permanent and temporary staff in the coming days, the airline said on Wednesday, as it rolled out a series of cost-cutting measures implemented to “ensure the future” of the company.