Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

El Salvador says it was 'bargaining chip' in Mexico's migration deal with U.S.

By REUTERS
June 12, 2019 05:27
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

El Salvador's vice president on Tuesday accused Mexico of leaving Central America out of talks with the United States over measures to stem the flow of migrants headed north, and using the region as a negotiating tool to reach a deal.

Mexico struck the pact last week under pressure to avert import tariffs of 5% on its goods, which U.S. President Donald Trump had vowed to impose unless the neighboring nation did more to curb migration.
 

As part of the deal, Mexico said it would deploy its National Guard security force to its southern border with Guatemala, as well as take in people seeking asylum in the United States while their cases are adjudicated.



Mexican officials also called on other countries with high migrant flows, including those in Central America, to share in its responsibility to slow migration to the United States.



El Salvador's Vice President Felix Ulloa said Mexico had been forced to make concessions under threat of a trade war, and did not take into account his country's stance.



"Mexico has only negotiated bilaterally, but has suggested that Central America is on board. We're practically a bargaining chip in these negotiations," Ulloa said at a public event.



"We know that we're in an extremely delicate moment for the U.S. administration's policy, which currently has been defined along with the Mexican state, and which will definitely affect migrant populations."



A document held by Trump on Tuesday, which he said contained details of the pact with Mexico, laid out a "regional approach to burden-sharing in relation to the processing of refugee status claims to migrants."

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has suggested also Guatemala could receive asylum seekers from its neighbors, which include El Salvador.

Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!
For more information and to sign up, click here>>

Related Content

Breaking news
June 12, 2019
Thousands of protesters paralyze Hong Kong's financial hub over extradition bill

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings