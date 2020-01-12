Elazar Stern slams Rafi Peretz over homophobic comments

Blue and White MK Elazar Stern slammed Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz's comments against the LGBTQ community on Sunday, according to The Jerusalem Post's sister publication Maariv."I have known Rabbi Perwetz for many years. He's really a good person," Stern said, but added that "A good person doesn't offend people and entire families. At the Beit Midrash we studied at together, we were taught to love every person created in the image [of God]."Something very bad has happened to his Judaism and politics."