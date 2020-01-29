Elections Committee votes to disqualify Yigal Amir party

The central elections committee voted unanimously 13 to 0 to disqualify the Free Trial party of Larissa Trembovler Amir, the wife of Yitzhak Rabin’s assassin, Yigal Amir, from running in the March 2 election.Labor faction chairamn Itzik Shmuli told the committee that the only purpose of this party is to bring about the release of Yigal Amir from prison. He said Trembovler Amri tricked the party registrar and her husband is running the party from Knesset. "Allowing this party to run would stain the Knesset," Shmuli said. "He is a terrorist. He does not accept democracy, which he proved by firing three bullets in the back of the prime minister."But a representative of Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit told the committee that there was not enough evidence to disqualify the party. The Supreme Court will issue a final ruling next week.