Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Elections in Afghanistan becoming more necessary by the hour, says EU special envoy

By REUTERS
September 8, 2019 14:50
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The European Union's special envoy for Afghanistan Roland Kobia said on Sunday presidential elections must be held this month as the country needs a political leadership that has received a renewed democratic mandate from its citizens.

"It seems today that the EU line advising preparation of elections in parallel and as if there was no Afghan peace process was not unwise. Elections become more necessary by the hour," Kobia wrote in a Twitter post.

Kobia's tweet came hours after U.S. President Donald Trump announced he had canceled a planned meeting with the Taliban over a draft peace accord.



Presidential elections are scheduled for Sept.28, but the Taliban are opposed to the polls.


Related Content

Breaking news
September 8, 2019
IDF searching after Israeli suspected of trying to cross over northern Gaza border - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings