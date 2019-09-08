Elections in Afghanistan becoming more necessary by the hour, says EU special envoy

The European Union's special envoy for Afghanistan Roland Kobia said on Sunday presidential elections must be held this month as the country needs a political leadership that has received a renewed democratic mandate from its citizens.



"It seems today that the EU line advising preparation of elections in parallel and as if there was no Afghan peace process was not unwise. Elections become more necessary by the hour," Kobia wrote in a Twitter post.

Kobia's tweet came hours after U.S. President Donald Trump announced he had canceled a planned meeting with the Taliban over a draft peace accord.Presidential elections are scheduled for Sept.28, but the Taliban are opposed to the polls.

