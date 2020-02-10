Elizabeth Warren thinks US shouldn't give aid for annexation of West Bank

When The New York Times asked, "Should the United States maintain its current level of military aid to Israel? If not, how should the level of aid change?'"

Elizabeth Warren replied,"Israel is an important ally, and I am committed to Israel’s security and safety, and to working together to combat shared threats.

"Today, the continued expansion of Israeli settlements and the increasing normalization of proposals for Israel to annex parts or all of the West Bank are the most immediate dangers to the two-state solution.

"If Israel’s government continues with steps to annex the West Bank, the U.S. should make clear that none of our aid should be used to support annexation."