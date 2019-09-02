Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Energy ministers of Russia, Iran discuss investment projects

By REUTERS
September 2, 2019 19:05
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and his Iranian counterpart, Reza Ardakanian have discussed the development of joint energy investment projects during their meeting in Moscow on Monday, the Russian ministry said in a statement.

Novak and Ardakanian also touched on cooperation on global oil markets, the ministry added in the statement.


