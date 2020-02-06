Earthquake measured at 3.8 magnitude strikes northern Israel

A moderate earthquake was reported early Thursday morning, marked at a scale of magnitude 3.8 around nine kilometers southwest of the Carmel region, the Energy Ministry reported. "The whole building moved," a Haifa resident told Walla. "All the residents evacuated the building. It was scary. It doesn't matter how much they tell you it might happen, it catches you by surprise when ti does."Nearly 200 calls were received at the Israel Police call center reporting the earthquake, the police reported.No injuries or damage have been reported, as police urged citizens to adhere to safety regulations as well as report any unusual event.