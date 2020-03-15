The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Breaking News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Equatorial Guinea confirms country's first coronavirus case

By REUTERS  
MARCH 15, 2020 16:55
Equatorial Guinea has reported its first case of COVID-19, the health ministry said in a statement, bringing the number of African countries directly affected by coronavirus to 26.
The 42-year-old woman flew back to the capital Malabo from Spain on March 13, the ministry said in a statement that the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shared with Reuters on Sunday.
News of the virus' spread in Africa in recent weeks has raised concerns among health specialists over whether the continent's often dilapidated health infrastructure will be able to cope. Congo Republic also announced its first case on Saturday.
Africa's porous borders will make some countries susceptible despite efforts by many to suspend flights, ban public gatherings and increase sanitation measures.
Some, like Somalia, are fighting insurgencies while others, such as South Sudan, have high levels of malnutrition, malaria and other diseases that make populations vulnerable to infection.
