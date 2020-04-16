Erdan: Ramadan is our greatest challenge in fighting coronavirus

Interior Minister Gilad Erdan held a remote-video conference on Thursday with heads of various security branches and asked them to make enforcing the Health Ministry’s regulations during the upcoming month of Ramadan a “top priority.”
Among the things he listed as vital was reaching out to the Arab-Israeli community and informing them of the guidelines as well as holding meetings with local leaders.
He instructed that all of the branches must adjust their work to “life in the shadow of the coronavrus” and that any hate crimes be met with fierce prosecution by police and other law enforcing agencies.