Erdan: We do not carry out targeted killings

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 21, 2019 13:23
Minister of Public Security Gilad Erdan said on Wednesday that Israel does not carry out targeted killings against Hamas members as “that practically means war [against Hamas].”

The minister was responding to a question about weather or not Israel carried out such actions during the latest strikes in the Gaza Strip, the interview was aired on the radio service for southern Israel. 


