Erdan: We do not carry out targeted killings

Minister of Public Security Gilad Erdan said on Wednesday that Israel does not carry out targeted killings against Hamas members as “that practically means war [against Hamas].”



The minister was responding to a question about weather or not Israel carried out such actions during the latest strikes in the Gaza Strip, the interview was aired on the radio service for southern Israel.



