Erdan: We will use drones, choppers to enforce Seder lockdown



Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan said on Wednesday drones and helicopters will be employed by police to enforce the Seder lockdown this Passover in an interview with Ynet

He added that data collected from mobile phones had already been used to prevent mass gatherings.



The lockdown is to begin at 3 p.m. and end on Friday morning. During this time, Israelis are to remain within this cities and towns of residency and not to exceed a 100 meter-zone from their addresses. The goal is to prevent families from traveling and infecting one another with the virus.



Erdan said that while the police are always striving to be understanding, those who attempt to bypass the lockdown will be met with “uncompromising enforcement.”