Erdan considering supporting Sa'ar in primaries

In a meeting between MK Gideon Sa'ar and Minister of Public Security Gilad Erdan, the latter was asked to either support Sa'ar in the upcoming Likud leadership primaries, or at the very least not express support of anyone, Kan 11 reported Thursday morning.Erdan has made sure to remain silent on political matter since the indictment was filed against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last month. Sa'ar has been having a series of talks with various Likud members, in the hopes of gathering their support in the primaries.Sa'ar and Erdan both refused to comment on the matter.