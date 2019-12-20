The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

Erdogan: Cannot remain silent on Russia-backed 'mercenaries' in Libya -NTV

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 20, 2019 16:14
Turkey cannot remain silent against "mercenaries" like Russian-backed Wagner that support the forces of Khalifa Haftar in Libya, broadcaster NTV quoted President Tayyip Erdogan as saying on Friday.
"Through the group named Wagner, they are literally working as Haftar's mercenaries in Libya. You know who is paying them," Erdogan said, according to NTV.
"That is the case, and it would not be right for us to remain silent against all of this. We have done our best until now, and will continue to do so," he added.
Erdogan's comments come a day after Libya's internationally recognized government said it ratified a security and military accord between Ankara and Tripoli, opening the way for potential Turkish military help.
The Tripoli government is fighting a months-long offensive by Haftar's forces based in the country's east.
Prince Philip, 98, husband of Queen Elizabeth, taken to hospital
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 04:34 PM
Japan PM: seriously concerned about Iran scaling back nuclear deal commitments
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 04:30 PM
Boeing's astronaut capsule has not yet reached desired orbit
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 04:29 PM
UK policy to allow secret agents to commit crimes is lawful, tribunal rules
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 04:19 PM
Russia honors two of Britain's 'Cambridge Five' spies
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 04:18 PM
Earthquake tremors felt in Pakistan, Afghanistan and parts of India
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 04:15 PM
Indian police fire tear gas in clashes with stone-throwing Muslims angry at citizenship law
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 04:11 PM
Russia concerned by prospect of Turkey sending troops to Libya - Ifax
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 04:08 PM
Iraq's Sistani says early election only way out of crisis
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 03:59 PM
Malaysia's Najib swears in a mosque he had no role in model's murder
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 03:57 PM
US government study finds racial bias in facial recognition tools
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 03:51 PM
'Before it is too late': Diplomats race to defuse tensions ahead of North Korea's deadline
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 03:38 PM
China-Brazil satellite launched into space to monitor Amazon rainforest
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 03:36 PM
Japan PM asks Iran's Rouhani to stick to nuclear deal
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 02:36 PM
First Ebola relapse recorded in Congo outbreak, WHO says
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 02:27 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by