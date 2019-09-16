Erdogan: Turkey, Russia, Iran must take more responsibility for Syria peace

ANKARA - Turkey, Russia and Iran need to take more responsibility to establish peace in Syria, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday, ahead of three-way talks with his Russian and Iranian counterparts at a summit in Ankara.



Erdogan, Russia's Vladimir Putin, and Iran's Hassan Rouhani are meeting in Ankara on Monday to try to secure a lasting truce in northwest Syria, following attacks by Syrian government forces that risk deepening regional turmoil and pushing a new wave of migrants towards Turkey.Speaking before the trio were to meet, Erdogan said the three leaders would discuss the latest developments in northwest Syria's Idlib region, as well as east of the Euphrates river in the country's northeast, and the issue of migration.



