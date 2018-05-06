May 07 2018
Erdogan: Turkey will carry out new military operations after Syria offensives

By REUTERS
May 6, 2018 16:16
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

ANKARA - Turkey will carry out new military operations along its borders after its two previous offensives into Syria, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

"We will not give up on constricting terrorist organizations. We will add new ones to the Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch operations. Our soldiers are ready for new missions," Erdogan said, referring to Turkey's previous operations in Syria.

Erdogan was speaking in Istanbul, where he announced his election manifesto before next month's snap parliamentary and presidential elections.


