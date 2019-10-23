Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Erdogan: YPG will not stay in Syria border region in "regime clothes"

By REUTERS
October 23, 2019 14:11
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

ISTANBUL - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted as saying Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin assured him that Kurdish YPG militants will not be allowed to remain in Syria along the Turkish border wearing "regime clothes."

Erdogan made the comment to broadcaster NTV during his return flight from the Black Sea resort of Sochi, where he met with Putin on Tuesday.At the meeting, Ankara and Moscow agreed that the YPG militia and its weapons would be removed from areas along the Syrian-Turkish border region that were not included in a previous similar deal with the United States.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 23, 2019
Syria to establish 15 posts along border with Turkey

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings