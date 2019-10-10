Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Erdogan advisor: Netanyahu is ‘disgraced politician,’ uses ‘empty words’

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 10, 2019 17:48
Communication director Fahrettin Altun, who serves under Turkish President Recep Erdogan, slammed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on social media on Thursday saying Netanyahu uses “empty words” and that he is “a disgraced politician looking at many years in prison on bribery, fraud and breach of trust charges." 
 
The advisor said Syrian Kurds are "under Turkish protection."  
 


