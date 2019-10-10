Erdogan advisor: Netanyahu is ‘disgraced politician,’ uses ‘empty words’

Empty words of a disgraced politician looking at many years in prison on bribery, fraud and breach of trust charges.



The Syrian Kurds, including the 300,000 exiles in Turkey, are under Turkish protection. We will eliminate all terrorists in the area and help Syrians return home. https://t.co/0058likura — Fahrettin Altun (@fahrettinaltun) October 10, 2019

Communication director Fahrettin Altun, who serves under Turkish President Recep Erdogan, slammed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on social media on Thursday saying Netanyahu uses “empty words” and that he is “a disgraced politician looking at many years in prison on bribery, fraud and breach of trust charges."