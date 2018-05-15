Erdogan calls Netanyahu 'PM of apartheid state,' offers 'lesson in humanity'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Israel to "read the 10 commandments" for a lesson in humanity on Tuesday, chastising Israel the day after at lest 58 Palestinians were killed by IDF forces.



"Netanyahu is the PM of an apartheid state that has occupied a defenseless people's lands for 60+ yrs in violation of UN resolutions. He has the blood of Palestinians on his hands and can't cover up crimes by attacking Turkey. Want a lesson in humanity? Read the 10 commandments," he wrote on Twitter.



