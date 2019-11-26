The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

Erdogan: efforts to solve S-400 row with U.S. to continue until April -NTV

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 26, 2019 10:38
ISTANBUL - President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkish and U.S. officials would conduct efforts until April to resolve a dispute between the two countries over Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 defense systems, broadcaster NTV reported on Tuesday.
Asked how a solution would be found to the row, Erdogan told reporters during his return from a trip to Qatar on Monday: "There is a process that is ongoing until April. Our defense and foreign ministers will carry out these efforts. We need to see where we get with these efforts."
Damage to building in the south of Eshkol region
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/26/2019 12:05 PM
Gideon Sa'ar: If I were Netanyahu, I would take responsibility and resign
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/26/2019 11:55 AM
Miri Regev: hoping that Sa'ar won't stick knife in Netanyahu's back
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/26/2019 11:03 AM
Miki Zohar: Likud primaries should be democratic and respectful
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/26/2019 10:36 AM
Avigdor Liberman: Demonstration in support of Netanyahu is pointless
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 11/26/2019 10:32 AM
Israel Katz: Gideon Sa'ar crossed a red line
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/26/2019 10:17 AM
Moshe Ya'alon: I hope Likud voters will not go to tonight's demonstration
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/26/2019 10:02 AM
Gideon Sa'ar: I remember when Miri Regev would praise me
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/26/2019 09:24 AM
30-year-old man shot in central Israel, in serious condition
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 11/26/2019 08:21 AM
One dead after most powerful earthquake in decades hits Albania
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/26/2019 08:16 AM
Russia, Turkey may sign new contract on S-400 systems in 2020 -RIA
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/26/2019 07:52 AM
Two injured after shots fired at California mall - media
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/26/2019 06:10 AM
Hong Kong leader thanks residents for orderly voting despite protests
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/26/2019 04:40 AM
40-year-old in serious condition following fight in Tel Aviv
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/26/2019 02:05 AM
U.S. Supreme court extends block on Trump financial records dispute
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/26/2019 01:40 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by