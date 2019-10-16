Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Erdogan says Syrian army attack killed one Turkish soldier in Manbij

By REUTERS
October 16, 2019 00:38
Breaking news

 ANKARA - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that an attack from the northern Syrian town of Manbij earlier in the day that killed one Turkish soldier was launched by Syrian government forces in the region.

One Turkish soldier was killed and eight others were wounded in an attack from Manbij, which Turkey's defense ministry had said was carried out by Kurdish fighters in the region.

"It is a result of the regime's artillery fire there. We had intense retaliatory fire. We made the regime pay a heavy price in response to this," Erdogan told reporters on his flight back from Baku. 


