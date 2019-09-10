Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Erdogan says Turkey cannot handle new migrant wave from Syria

By REUTERS
September 10, 2019 13:55
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Turkey cannot handle a new wave of migrants from northern Syria, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, adding that Ankara and Washington needed to establish a "safe zone" in the region as soon as possible.

The NATO allies have agreed to establish a safe zone in northeast Syria along Turkey's southern border, and to clear the area of Syrian Kurdish YPG fighters. On Sunday, Turkish and U.S. troops carried out their first joint military land patrol in the region.


Related Content

Breaking news
September 10, 2019
Pakistan warns of "genocide" in Kashmir, sees no talks with India

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut