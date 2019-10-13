Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Erdogan says reports of escaped Islamic State prisoners "disinformation"

By REUTERS
October 13, 2019
ANKARA - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday dismissed reports that Islamic State prisoners in northeastern Syria had escaped as a result of Turkey's offensive in the region, saying they were "disinformation" aimed at provoking the West.

The Kurdish-led administration in northern Syria said on Sunday that 785 foreigners affiliated with Islamic State had managed to escape a camp where they were being held following Turkish shelling on Sunday.Erdogan was quoted by the state-run Anadolu news agency as saying that these reports were false and aimed at provoking the United States and other western countries.


