Erdogan says to take next steps in Syria after meeting Putin

ISTANBUL - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday Turkey would take "necessary" further steps in northeastern Syria after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, the day that a five-day Washington-brokered ceasefire expires.





"We will take up this process with Mr Putin and after that we will take the necessary steps," Erdogan told a forum in Istanbul hosted by broadcaster TRT World, without elaborating.





Erdogan is due to hold talks with Putin on Tuesday in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi.

