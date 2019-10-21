Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Erdogan says to take next steps in Syria after meeting Putin

By REUTERS
October 21, 2019
 ISTANBUL - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday Turkey would take "necessary" further steps in northeastern Syria after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, the day that a five-day Washington-brokered ceasefire expires.


"We will take up this process with Mr Putin and after that we will take the necessary steps," Erdogan told a forum in Istanbul hosted by broadcaster TRT World, without elaborating.

Erdogan is due to hold talks with Putin on Tuesday in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi.


