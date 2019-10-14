Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Erdogan sees no issues in Kobani after Syrian deployment, welcomes U.S. withdrawal

By REUTERS
October 14, 2019 11:35
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday he does not think any problems will emerge in Syria's Kobani after a Syrian army deployment is executed along the border, adding that Russia's Vladimir Putin had shown a "positive approach."

Earlier on Monday, Syrian army troops entered the town of Tel Tamer in northeastern Syria, according to state media, after Damascus reached an agreement with the Kurdish-led forces in the region to deploy into the area to counter an attack by Turkey.

Speaking to reporters before traveling to Azerbaijan, Erdogan said Turkey would implement its plans for the northern Syrian town of Manbij and settle Arabs there. He also said a U.S. move to withdraw some 1,000 troops from northern Syria was a positive step.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 14, 2019
Spain finds Catalan leaders guilty of sedition in landmark ruling over independence bid

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings