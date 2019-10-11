Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Erdogan's advisor: Israel should empathize with the Turks, not the Kurds

By
October 11, 2019
Israel should stand behind the Turks and not the Kurds, a senior advisor to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Gulner Aybet tweeted on Friday.

"If there is one country in the MiddleEast that ought to empathize with #Turkey’s fight against #terrorism; standing against the artificial creation of a terrorist statelet that threatens the territorial integrity of one state, and the national security of another, it is #Israel," she tweeted.She spoke on the third day of Turkey's military operation against Kurdish forces in northern Syria. On Thursday, Netanyahu tweeted: "Israel strongly condemns the Turkish invasion of the Kurdish areas in Syria and warns against the ethnic cleansing of the Kurds by Turkey and its proxies. Israel is prepared to extend humanitarian assistance to the gallant Kurdish people."


