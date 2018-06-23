June 23 2018
Eritrea condemns attack at Ethiopia rally

By REUTERS
June 23, 2018 12:56
ADDIS ABABA - Eritrea condemned a grenade attack at a rally in Addis Ababa attended by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Eritrea's ambassador to Japan wrote on Twitter.

"#Eritrea strongly condemns the attempt to incite violence, in today’s AA demonstration for peace, 1st of its kind in history of #Ethiopia." Ambassador Estifanos Afeworki said on Twitter.

Ethiopia and Eritrea have long been at loggerheads over a border dispute. But Abiy stunned Ethiopians this month by saying he was ready to fully implement a peace deal with Eritrea that was signed in 2000 after a two-year war and which Addis Ababa had previously refused to implement without further talks.


