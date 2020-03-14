Eswatini in Southern Africa reports first coronavirus case
By REUTERS
MARCH 14, 2020 01:25
Eswatini, a small, land-locked Southern African country, reported its first confirmed case of coronavirus, the minister of health said in a statement on Saturday.
A 33-year-old woman, who returned from the United States at the end of February and then travelled to Lesotho before returning home to eSwatini, is currently in isolation, Health Minister Lizzie Nkosi said.
